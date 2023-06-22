United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Acquired by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises 2.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in United Airlines by 54.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 82,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 29,113 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in United Airlines by 28.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Up 0.3 %

United Airlines stock opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.70. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.04.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

