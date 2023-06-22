iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Holdings Reduced by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

HYDB stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $51.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.