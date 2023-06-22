Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 584 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares makes up about 3.7% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,411,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $75.34 on Thursday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

