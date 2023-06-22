SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $59.82 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

