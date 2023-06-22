Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,099 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $189.34 on Thursday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.