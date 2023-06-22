Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 16,525 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $35,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Lam Research by 142.9% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $605.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $644.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $564.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.25.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

