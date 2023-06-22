W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Holdings Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 99.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,502 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $35,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $742.60 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.46 and a fifty-two week high of $748.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $683.38 and a 200-day moving average of $644.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

