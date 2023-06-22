Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $36.05 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 112.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.44% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $36,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $114.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.