Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,957 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $37,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 626 Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 18.1% in the first quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Citigroup Trading Down 0.4 %

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

