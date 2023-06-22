Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 88.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,639 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of Montreal worth $39,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 22,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 250.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,234,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,873,000 after purchasing an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.68. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $81.57 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

