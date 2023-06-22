Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO William Robert Carey Sells 743 Shares

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) CAO William Robert Carey sold 743 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total value of $11,717.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,396.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Couchbase Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $688.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

