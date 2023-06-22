Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 716,196 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,396,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 716,196 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $39,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

HASI stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a current ratio of 18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 752.42%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.