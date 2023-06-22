Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 958,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,207 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $47,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $53.96 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,985 shares of company stock worth $9,697,589 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

