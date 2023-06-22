Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.67 million. Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Price Performance

Steelcase stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $821.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Steelcase by 32.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Featured Stories

