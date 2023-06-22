FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

Shares of FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.45.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $247,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 75.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

