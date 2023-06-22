Private Trust Co. NA Sells 7,323 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 570.6% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 89,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 76,131 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

