Gray Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,811 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gray Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

