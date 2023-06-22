iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $445.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $420.89 and a 200 day moving average of $406.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

