OLIO Financial Planning Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLIO Financial Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 192.9% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,513,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 248,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $437.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $420.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $406.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $325.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

