Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,402 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $40,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 246,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.99. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. StockNews.com began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.