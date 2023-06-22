Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,075 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $45,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $86.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

