Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 11,459 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,424,548 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,459 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.