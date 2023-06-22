Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $53,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

