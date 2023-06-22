Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 389,638 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,098,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 389,638 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Newmont worth $53,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.21. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

