Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $59.80 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,224 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.57% of A. O. Smith worth $59,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $65,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after buying an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

