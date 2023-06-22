Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 177,325 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 390,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,325 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.10% of Waste Management worth $63,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

