Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 224,854 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 103.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,854 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $62,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 53.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $162.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Further Reading

