Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $66.44 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,430 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $66,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Tractor Supply by 86.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $220.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,946,435 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

