Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 121.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,225,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 671,306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.10% of Stantec worth $71,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE STN opened at $63.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.90. Stantec Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $64.23.

Stantec Cuts Dividend

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Stantec had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $908.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STN shares. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

