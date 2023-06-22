West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $73,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $82.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.97. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. West Fraser Timber’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

