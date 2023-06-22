Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $75.69 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $75,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MasTec by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $113.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -707.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.13. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $113.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec Profile

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.