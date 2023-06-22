Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 141,419 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,419 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.52% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $88,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $251.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.65. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

