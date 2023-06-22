Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 259,732 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,732 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 1.01% of Clean Harbors worth $77,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,957.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $268,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,957.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,024,947.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

CLH stock opened at $159.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.93. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $160.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.