Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 782,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,253 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $81,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,912,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 4,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XYL opened at $113.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

