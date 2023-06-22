HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Holdings Increased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282,372 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 622,642 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $85,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HDFC Bank by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HDFC Bank in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $67.84 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The company has a market cap of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.75.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.5935 dividend. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

