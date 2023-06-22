Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 254,260 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,260 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Trane Technologies worth $93,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

NYSE TT opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $122.08 and a 52 week high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

