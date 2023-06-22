Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,591 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66,840 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of First Solar worth $105,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Solar by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.8 %

FSLR opened at $184.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 473.29 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.57 and a 200 day moving average of $185.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $1,435,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Wolfe Research cut First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.92.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.