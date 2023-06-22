Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 80,171 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,962 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of Adobe worth $122,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $477.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

