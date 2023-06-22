Country Club Bank GFN Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

