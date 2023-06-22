Country Club Bank GFN Raises Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Henry Schein Stock Performance

In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Henry Schein news, CEO David B. Brous, Jr. sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $835,213.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $79.68 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.