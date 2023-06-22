Country Club Bank GFN Has $781,000 Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $273.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.21. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $81.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

