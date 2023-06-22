Country Club Bank GFN Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $323.74 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $333.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.75.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

