Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN lessened its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,438,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,868,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.14. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

