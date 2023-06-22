Country Club Bank GFN Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after buying an additional 660,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DD opened at $68.42 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Citigroup began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Stories

