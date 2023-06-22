Country Club Bank GFN Invests $891,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

