The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank GFN

Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Southern were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth $945,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:SO opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,580.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.07.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

