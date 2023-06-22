Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) SVP Andrew Rau Sells 12,611 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Rau sold 12,611 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $29,383.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 274,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,011.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Rau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 2,131 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $4,432.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Andrew Rau sold 102 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $231.54.

Rent the Runway Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RENT opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 41.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RENT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

About Rent the Runway

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

