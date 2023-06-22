Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79-0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.0-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.16 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $10.00- EPS.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.66. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $175.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.67.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,798,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after buying an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.