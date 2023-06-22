Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Insider Cara Schembri Sells 9,548 Shares of Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) insider Cara Schembri sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $22,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,593 shares in the company, valued at $774,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Cara Schembri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Cara Schembri sold 318 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $721.86.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rent the Runway

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

