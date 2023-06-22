Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Larry Steinberg Sells 10,608 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 10,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $24,716.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 811,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,358.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Larry Steinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Larry Steinberg sold 929 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $2,108.83.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Rent the Runway stock opened at $2.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $145.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.34 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 649.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 541.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.